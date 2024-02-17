Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Casey’s General Stores worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

CASY opened at $287.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

