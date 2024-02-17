Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Enphase Energy worth $35,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

