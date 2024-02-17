Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $44,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.2% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

NYSE:BR opened at $197.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day moving average of $187.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

