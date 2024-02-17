Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Lennox International worth $37,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LII stock opened at $448.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.80. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $458.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

