Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Watsco worth $42,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of WSO opened at $381.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.99 and a 200 day moving average of $381.69.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

