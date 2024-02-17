Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $43,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 225.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,899,000 after buying an additional 634,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after buying an additional 619,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.30.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,397 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH stock opened at $402.05 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $404.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

