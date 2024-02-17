Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,116,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $44,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.83 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

