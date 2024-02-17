Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TEL opened at $142.40 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

