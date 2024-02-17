Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Albemarle worth $38,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.05. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $279.04.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

