Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Ferguson worth $37,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

Ferguson stock opened at $198.99 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.