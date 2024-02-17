Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $40,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WTW opened at $277.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

