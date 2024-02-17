Rhumbline Advisers Sells 108,569 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

