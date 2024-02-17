Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,527 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Cboe Global Markets worth $34,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $186.70 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

