Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,545 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Hologic worth $37,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Hologic Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.79 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

