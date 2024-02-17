Rhumbline Advisers Sells 266 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies worth $36,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $432.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.05 and its 200-day moving average is $410.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

