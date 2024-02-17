Rhumbline Advisers Sells 26,909 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $501.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $505.92. The company has a market cap of $388.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

