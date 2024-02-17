Rhumbline Advisers Sells 29,297 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,297 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Baxter International worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,935,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 286.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 121,563 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 377.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 0.7 %

BAX stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.