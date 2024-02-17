Rhumbline Advisers Sells 29,297 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,297 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Baxter International worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,935,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 286.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 121,563 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 377.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baxter International Stock Up 0.7 %
BAX stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.61.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.