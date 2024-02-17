Rhumbline Advisers Sells 305,738 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Coterra Energy worth $44,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

