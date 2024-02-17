Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,794 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $36,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.7 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.