Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,947 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Carlisle Companies worth $39,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $341.84 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $350.99. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

