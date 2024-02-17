Rhumbline Advisers Sells 583 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Seagen worth $42,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $281,065,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seagen by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.63. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

