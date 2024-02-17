Rhumbline Advisers Sells 634 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $42,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 219.0% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $532.09 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

