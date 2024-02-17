Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,872 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $42,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $24,600,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

