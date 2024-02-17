Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Quest Diagnostics worth $35,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $493,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.