Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Manhattan Associates worth $39,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $243.81 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $258.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.12. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.