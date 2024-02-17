Richard W. Fisher Sells 2,100 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 589,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 83,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.