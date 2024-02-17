Riverstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 496,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $216,032,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.4% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 25,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

