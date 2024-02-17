RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Short Interest Update

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $141.55 on Friday. RLI has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.