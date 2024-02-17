Robert G. Painter Sells 2,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trimble stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. Trimble's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

