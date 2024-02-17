Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $58,586,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.7 %

RHI opened at $80.84 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

