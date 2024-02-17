Robert W. Baird Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $145.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Shares of LDOS opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Leidos by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

