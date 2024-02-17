Robert W. Baird Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $129.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

