Robert W. Baird Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $408.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $408.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Medpace stock opened at $391.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.89. Medpace has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $399.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Medpace by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Medpace by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

