Robert W. Baird Trims LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Target Price to $120.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

