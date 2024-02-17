Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $140,260.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Genereux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $279.80 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.49 and its 200-day moving average is $288.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

