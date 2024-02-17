Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Purchases $89,228.30 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 745 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,047.05.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

