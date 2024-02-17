Roku’s (ROKU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Roku Stock Down 23.8 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

