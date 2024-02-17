Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price to $8.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.