Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price to $8.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
