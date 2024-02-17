Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

