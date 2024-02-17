Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 35,287 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,412,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,093,458.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,004.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,298,795.19.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $455,852.04.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 29.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $181,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

