Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 41,462 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,310,445 shares in the company, valued at 305,491,239.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.97 per share, with a total value of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.41 per share, for a total transaction of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BMEZ opened at 15.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.69. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

