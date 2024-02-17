Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Sapiens International worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

