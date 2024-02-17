Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley downgraded Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.52 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $321.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

