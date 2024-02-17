Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jubran N. Tanious also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $184,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SVV opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,815,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

