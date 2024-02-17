Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$150.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTC.A. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$164.67.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$128.88 and a one year high of C$189.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

