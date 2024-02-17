Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.7 %

SEB stock opened at $3,461.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.44. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,402.38 and a 12-month high of $4,080.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

