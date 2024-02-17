SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 863 ($10.90) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 911.60 ($11.51).
SEGRO Stock Up 1.9 %
SEGRO Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently -992.65%.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
