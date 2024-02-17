ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $905,201.60 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $764.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $735.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

