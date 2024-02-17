Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.80

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.80 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 1580494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.95.

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

