SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as 54.26 and last traded at 52.72, with a volume of 595296 shares. The stock had previously closed at 50.90.

The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.00.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,844,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,859,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,304,000.

SharkNinja Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

See Also

